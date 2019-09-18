Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
18/09/2019

Ampliación del Centro Kennedy para las Artes Escénicas

 
Steven Holl Architects, con oficinas en Nueva York y Pekín, han diseñado la extensión subterránea de este centro en Washington D. C., coronada por tres pabellones interconectados de hormigón de color blanco. Denominada como the Reach, la ampliación dota de nuevas instalaciones al complejo construido en 1971 por Edward Durell Stone. Los 6.689 metros cuadrados de espacio interior, la mayoría bajo tierra, incluyen un auditorio con capacidad para 150 personas, salas de ensayo y aulas. Las paredes presentan una textura arrugada que optimiza la acústica. Fusionado en el entorno con cubiertas verdes, el conjunto enmarca las vistas a los monumentos de Washington y Lincoln, así como al río Potomac. Las transmisiones simultáneas de las actuaciones en vivo del centro se proyectan en la pared norte del pabellón más grande. El diseño del paisaje fue llevado a cabo por la firma neoyorquina de Edmund David Hollander e incluye un bosque de 35 ginkgos, que hacen referencia a John F. Kennedy como el 35.° presidente de los Estados Unidos.
