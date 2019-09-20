Arquitectura Viva
Friday, September 20, 2019
20/09/2019

AZL architects, fábrica de porcelana en Qiancheng (China)

  
Entre bosques de bambú y montañas se encuentra la fábrica BingDing de la aldea china de Qiancheng, ubicada a una hora de la ‘capital de la porcelana’, la ciudad de Jingdezhen, cuya producción de cerámica se remonta a 1.700 años atrás. Obra de la firma de Shanghái AZL architects, las instalaciones giran en torno a un horno que utiliza madera como combustible —siguiendo los métodos tradicionales de la cocción de la porcelana—, construido con arcos de ladrillo de doble curvatura basados en una compleja tradición transmitida oralmente por generaciones. El edificio de hormigón reinterpreta las formas del horno de leña con una serie de arcos, también presentes en las fachadas cubiertos con celosías de ladrillo. Durante el proceso de cocción, hasta treinta trabajadores deben estar durante todo el día en la fábrica, por lo que los dormitorios y los baños se sitúan en la parte trasera del edificio.
