23/09/2019 BIG, Kistefos Museum in Jevnaker (Norway) Photos: Laurian Ghinitoiu

Situado en la pequeña localidad de Jevnaker, al sur del país, a unos 75 kilómetros de Oslo, Kistefos es una colección de tres paisajes que se superponen y se entrelazan: uno natural de ríos, cascadas, islas, desfiladeros y bosques; otro industrial de molinos, fábricas, almacenes, centrales eléctricas, presas y puentes; y otro escultórico formado por objetos abstractos, dispuestos en la espectacular topografía que conforman las rocas, la vegetación y el agua.



Los visitantes que recorren las obras site-specific del parque —realizadas por artistas como Olafur Eliasson, Anish Kapoor o Yayoi Kusama, entre otros— cruzan el pabellón-puente denominado The Twist para completar el tour cultural.



Diseñado por el estudio danés Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), el proyecto propone una forma simple y esencial que responde y desafía al paisaje, y que es al mismo tiempo edificio, escultura y puente. El volumen se dispone como una pasarela que cruza el río, conectando las dos márgenes. Un simple giro del edificio permite que el puente ascienda desde el área boscosa al sur hasta la ladera hacia el norte. Como resultado, el interior ofrece tres galerías muy diferentes: una amplia bañada en luz natural al norte, una alta y oscura iluminada artificialmente al sur; y en el centro, un espacio escultórico con un lucernario girado.



El revestimiento de la estructura de acero se construye con perfiles de aluminio finos y rectos ligeramente desplazados para formar la fachada de doble curvatura. Este diseño ofrece una imagen de formas suaves y curvadas desde la distancia y al tiempo crea una textura que se aprecia al aproximarse al edificio. The Spirit of the Beehive Luis Fernández-Galiano

