Thursday, September 26, 2019
Zaha Hadid Architects, Aeropuerto Internacional de Daxing en Pekín

 
En el distrito de Daxing, a 46 kilómetros al sur de la plaza de Tiananmén, se ha inaugurado la terminal más grande del mundo en un solo edificio, desarrollada para descongestionar el aeropuerto de la capital china situado en Chaoyang. En menos de cinco años desde que comenzó la construcción, abre sus puertas el Aeropuerto Internacional de Daxing diseñado por Zaha Hadid, fallecida en 2016, que ha contado con una inversión de unos 52.500 millones euros, incluyendo una estación de alta velocidad y los alrededores. Dispone además de las últimas tecnologías, desde robots para mantener informado al viajero de sus vuelos, conexiones y de las condiciones climatológicas, a sistemas de reconocimiento facial en todos los controles de seguridad.

Con 700.000 metros cuadrados, la terminal de pasajeros compacta y eficiente está destinada a acoger inicialmente a 45 millones de pasajeros al año, que crecerá con el objetivo de atender a 100 millones de pasajeros y 4 millones de toneladas de carga anualmente.

La distribución en forma de estrella de mar garantiza que se pueda acceder andando a la puerta de embarque más lejana en un tiempo inferior a 8 minutos. Una red de tragaluces lineales guía la circulación de los pasajeros.

Las instalaciones incluyen sistemas para generar energía fotovoltaica, recuperar el calor residual de la calefacción, y recolectar las aguas pluviales.
