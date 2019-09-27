Arquitectura Viva
Friday, September 27, 2019
27/09/2019

Edoardo Tresoldi, ‘Simbiosi’ en Borgo Valsugana (Italia)

  
El artista italiano Edoardo Tresoldi (Cambiago, 1987) ha realizado una obra site-specific para el parque escultórico de Arte Sella, un museo al aire libre situado en Borgo Valsugana, una localidad de la provincia italiana de Trento. Dialogando con el entorno, el volumen translúcido Simbiosi forma parte de las investigaciones de Tresoldi basadas en la percepción experimental del espacio y la relación de la arquitectura y la naturaleza. Alcanzando los 5 metros de altura, la instalación escultórica a gran escala envuelve la transparencia de la ‘materia ausente’, expresada a través de mallas metálicas, y muestra la materialidad de las piedras locales. A la inversa del proceso de deterioro orgánico de los restos, la ‘ruina suspendida’ define y construye la forma de una estructura mental. 
