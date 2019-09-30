30/09/2019 Hsü Rudolphy, casa en pendiente junto al lago Rapel (Chile) Photos: Ian Hsü

A orillas del lago Rapel, situado a dos horas en coche de Santiago de Chile, se encuentra esta vivienda de tres niveles levantada por la firma chilena de Ian Hsü y Gabriel Rudolphy. La estructura elemental de acero y hormigón está envuelta por una piel de madera y vidrio, optimizando las vistas al lago y su integración en el paisaje. Por ello, la casa está emplazada de forma perpendicular a la pendiente del terreno, generando niveles aterrazados para evitar grandes movimientos de tierra.



Con una superficie construida de 244 metros cuadrados, la organización sitúa los espacios comunes de estar, cocina, comedor, terraza y servicios en el piso superior, bajo una cubierta inclinada cuya altura varía desde los 4 metros hasta los 2,7. El nivel intermedio acoge tres habitaciones y baños. Finalmente, la planta inferior alberga un espacio que se extiende hacia el lago con una terraza. Alejandro Soffia & Gabriel Rudolphy, Hostal Ritoque in Quintero (Chile)

