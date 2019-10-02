Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
02/10/2019

Fábio Ferreira Neves, vivienda unifamiliar en Aldeia do Meco (Portugal)

  
En el centro histórico de Aldeia do Meco, en el distrito portugués de Setúbal, se encuentra esta casa diseñada por Fábio Ferreira Neves (Lisboa, 1986), respetando la identidad original de casa tradicional con patio y la morfología urbana con nuevos volúmenes que sustituyen a los antiguos.

Con 230 metros de superficie construida, la vivienda abraza un patio orientado al sur que incluye un pozo. El perímetro está definido por la nueva casa y su extensión, compuesta por una serie de pequeños volúmenes cuyos tamaños se ajustan a las funciones y las necesidades de privacidad. En el edificio principal se encuentran las áreas sociales y en los volúmenes restantes las privadas y técnicas.
Aires Mateus, meeting center in Grandola (Portugal)
Álvaro Siza, Capela do Monte in Lagos (Portugal)
AV Monografías 217 - UNDURRAGA DEVÉS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 217 - SNØHETTA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 93 - SERGISON BATES AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS