(empty) Friday, October 04, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 04/10/2019 Cano Lasso, Second Home London Fields Photos: Iwan Baan

Located in Hackney, one of the most popular neighborhoods in London today, Second Home’s new coworking and innovation branch addresses its context and its program in two ways: through the facade and through the work atmosphere, respectively. Inspired by the aviary of Cedric Price, the facade is clad with a highly technological and lightweight ETFE veil that generates a unique image, refined and carefree at the same time. The atmosphere creates a space of illusion able to transcend, thanks to its special singularity and changing features, the monotony of everyday activity. This space of illusion is supported by the subtle relationship between interior and exterior, enhanced by the bright and chromatic nuances produced by the ETFE membrane, and also by the design of a light, organic, and casual workspace that encourages impromptu encounters among professionals of different fields, and, therefore, creativity. Imperfect Beauty Luis Fernández-Galiano AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.