David Chipperfield Architects construirán la nueva sede de Rolex en Nueva York

La propuesta de la firma del británico David Chipperfield ha resultado ganadora del concurso internacional convocado para levantar una torre que sustituirá al edificio existente en la esquina de 5th Avenue y 53rd Street de Nueva York, ocupado por la compañía suiza de relojes Rolex desde la década de 1970. La torre de 25 pisos y 15.329 metros cuadrados incluye oficinas y una tienda Rolex a pie de calle. Se ha diseñado según los requisitos sostenibles para adquirir la certificación LEED Platinum, concedida por el US Green Building Council.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.