08/10/2019 David Chipperfield Architects construirán la nueva sede de Rolex en Nueva York + Zoom La propuesta de la firma del británico David Chipperfield ha resultado ganadora del concurso internacional convocado para levantar una torre que sustituirá al edificio existente en la esquina de 5th Avenue y 53rd Street de Nueva York, ocupado por la compañía suiza de relojes Rolex desde la década de 1970. La torre de 25 pisos y 15.329 metros cuadrados incluye oficinas y una tienda Rolex a pie de calle. Se ha diseñado según los requisitos sostenibles para adquirir la certificación LEED Platinum, concedida por el US Green Building Council. The Celebration of Community Luis Fernández-Galiano

