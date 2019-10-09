(empty) Wednesday, October 09, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 09/10/2019 Premios COAM 2019 El Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) ha concedido el primer Premio COAM y el Premio Luis Moreno Mansilla a la rehabilitación del aulario B / Founder's Hall del Runnymede College Campus, situado en La Moraleja (Alcobendas), obra de Luis Rojo de Castro y Begoña Fernández-Shaw Zuleta.



Además, el jurado ha decidido otorgar otro premio de rehabilitación a la restauración de la iglesia del monasterio cisterciense de San Bernardo, de José Luis González Sánchez.



En la categoría Obra Nueva ha sido premiada la casa de piedra en Cáceres, de Emilio Tuñón y Carlos Martínez de Albornoz. En Actuaciones Urbanas, el Parque del Kinder en Mexicali (México), de José de Villar Martínez y Carlos Chacón Pérez. En Diseño-Interiorismo, la exposición ‘España diseña. 25 ediciones de los Premios Nacionales de diseño de Mariano Martín Domínguez, y la reforma de la vivienda en la colonia Juan XXIII de Carabanchel (Madrid) de María Antonia Fernández Nieto y Jorge Gallego Sánchez-Torija.



La Guía para estudiantes de arquitectura, de José María García del Monte, y el libro César Cort (1893-1978) y la cultura urbanística de su tiempo, de María Cristina García González, han sido reconocidos en la categoría Divulgación de la Arquitectura.



Por último, en la categoría Iniciativas Ejemplares en Relación con la Arquitectura han recibido la distinción: la rehabilitación y la ampliación de un centro hospitalario en Kaya (Burkina Faso) de Nomos arquitectos (Paul Galindo Pastre, Ophélie Herranz Lespagnol, Katrien Vertenten, Lucas Camponovo y Massimo Bianco); y el Congreso de Edificios de Energía Casi Nula, del Grupo Tecma Red (Inés Leal Maldonado). AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.