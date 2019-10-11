11/10/2019 Bjarke Ingels en Cevisama 2020 Lego House in Billund (Denmark)

AARhus in Aarhus (Denmark)

Vía 57 West in Manhattan

ISOM in Amherst (Massachusetts)

‘The Twist’ at the Kistefos Museum in Jevnaker (Norway)

Bjarke Ingels (Copenhague, 1974), fundador de la firma BIG, confirma su participación en el Foro de Arquitectura y Diseño del salón internacional de la cerámica Cevisama, que celebra su próxima edición del 3 al 7 de febrero en Feria Valencia.



Luis Fernández-Galiano, director del ciclo de conferencias de Cevisama, ha definido así a Bjarke Ingels: “Polinizando la conciencia colectiva del mundo escandinavo con la individualidad atrevida del ámbito anglosajón, Ingels ha fundido Copenhague y Nueva York en una síntesis feliz que también combina la atención al medio ambiente preconizada por la mayoría de los europeos con el pragmatismo empresarial propio de Estados Unidos, y reuniendo la dimensión ecológica con la propiamente económica como pocos despachos de arquitectura han sabido conseguir”.



Bjarke Ingels creó BIG en 2005 tras cofundar PLOT Architects en 2001 y trabajar con OMA en Rotterdam. Por el carácter programático y técnicamente innovador de sus edificios, al tiempo que atento a los recursos disponibles, se ha convertido en protagonista de un enfoque hedonista sostenible de la arquitectura que combina aspectos ambientales y sociales. Ingels ha recibido numerosas distinciones, como el Danish Crown Prince's Culture Prize en 2011, el León de Oro de la Bienal de Venecia en 2004, y el Premio ULI a la Excelencia en 2009. En 2011, el periódico Wall Street Journal le nombró arquitecto innovador del año y, en 2016, aparece en la lista de la revista Time de las 100 personas más influyentes del mundo. Ha compaginado su actividad profesional con la académica en universidades como Harvard, Yale, Columbia y Rice, y es profesor honorario en la Royal Academy of Arts, School of Architecture en Copenhague. Entre sus obras más destacadas se encuentran: The Twist, un puente-mirador-museo de forma, escultórica y retorcida, que acaba de abrir sus puertas en el parque Kistefos de Noruega; Via 57 West, proyecto residencial piramidal que diseñó en Manhattan; o la Lego House en Billund (Dinamarca).

