(empty) Thursday, October 17, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 17/10/2019 Burgos & Garrido + Ayllón Paradela De Andrés, yacimiento de San Esteban + Zoom La propuesta realizada por los estudios madrileños liderados, por un lado, por Francisco Burgos y Ginés Garrido y, por el otro, por Javier Alejo Hernández Ayllón, Verónica Paradela Pernas y Javier de Andrés de Vicente ha resultado ganadora del concurso para recuperar el yacimiento de San Esteban, situado en el centro de la ciudad de Murcia.



En 2009, se iniciaron las obras para construir un aparcamiento subterráneo bajo el histórico Jardín de San Esteban. Estas, además de hacer desaparecer el parque, descubrieron un conjunto de restos arqueológicos correspondientes al antiguo arrabal de La Arrixaca, fragmento de trama urbana reconocido por los especialistas como uno de los más representativos y escasos ejemplos del urbanismo andalusí.



Presentado bajo el lema ‘ha-ha’, término que hace referencia a una zanja abierta en el terreno que impide el paso sin interrumpir la visión continua del paisaje, el proyecto premiado busca poner en valor del yacimiento arqueológico y cubrirlo respetuosamente para asegurar su conservación mediante una recreación del Jardín de San Esteban. De esta manera, el parque elevado descansa sobre un gran plato de hormigón tapizado con vegetación de bajo consumo hídrico y especies aromáticas, inspiradas en la tradición de los jardines andalusíes, que además aportan sombra. El vacío perimetral, que une presente y pasado, permite a la visita museográfica un recorrido con vistas sobre las ruinas, así como la ventilación natural cruzada del yacimiento, evitando el crecimiento de líquenes en las ruinas y protegiéndolo de la lluvia. El conjunto asegura la continuidad con la trama urbana, y está cerrado al noroeste con el centro de interpretación. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.