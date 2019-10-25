Barozzi Veiga, Tanzhaus in Zurich (Switzerland)

Photos: Simon Menges



Besides harboring a new cultural institution, the project seeks to transform and redefine the site’s connection with the Limmat River, as well as reactivate the riverside promenade.



The building is a simple compact volume organized in two stepped levels, with roofs creating a plaza that gives the complex a distinctive civic character, and solves the problem of grade differences.



The facade is resolved through systematic repetition of a single element: a triangular opening that gives rhythm and a clear identity to the complex while regulating the entrance of natural light.



The dance school program is organized in two levels, each one with an entrance of its own. The more public spaces take up the ground floor while the more private ones are laid out in the upper story.