Arquitectura Viva
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
25/10/2019

Barozzi Veiga, Tanzhaus in Zurich (Switzerland)

  
Besides harboring a new cultural institution, the project seeks to transform and redefine the site’s connection with the Limmat River, as well as reactivate the riverside promenade.

The building is a simple compact volume organized in two stepped levels, with roofs creating a plaza that gives the complex a distinctive civic character, and solves the problem of grade differences.

The facade is resolved through systematic repetition of a single element: a triangular opening that gives rhythm and a clear identity to the complex while regulating the entrance of natural light.

The dance school program is organized in two levels, each one with an entrance of its own. The more public spaces take up the ground floor while the more private ones are laid out in the upper story.
Barozzi Veiga, music school in Brunico (Italy)
Barozzi Veiga, Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts in Lausanne (Switzerland)
AV Monografías 217 - UNDURRAGA DEVÉS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 218 - BAROZZI VEIGA Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 93 - SERGISON BATES AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS