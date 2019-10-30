Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Zaha Hadid Architects + Cox Architecture, aeropuerto en Sídney

 
La propuesta de la firma británica Zaha Hadid Architects, realizada junto al estudio local Cox Architecture, ha resultado ganadora del concurso convocado para construir el Western Sydney Airport (WSA) dedicado a la pionera de la aviación australiana Nancy Bird-Walton, que se sitúa en Parkland City, una zona occidental de la ciudad en expansión.

El proyecto ha sido seleccionado entre los cuarenta presentados a la competición, entre los que se encontraban los realizados por Foster + Partners, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners y Gensler.

El aeropuerto internacional se construirá en cuatro fases —la primera de las cuales se completará en 2026 y será capaz de acoger a 10 millones de pasajeros por año— para convertirse en 2060 en la principal puerta de entrada internacional a Australia.

El diseño está inspirado tanto en la tradición arquitectónica australiana, con una cubierta plana sobresaliente, como en el paisaje natural circundante, con techos ondulados de madera en el interior.

Energéticamente eficiente y modular, el proyecto busca optimizar la luz y la ventilación naturales, e incluye un sistema de reciclaje del aguas.
