30/10/2019 Eduardo Souto in Lisbon + Zoom Saïd Hejal (Kronos Homes), who recently presented the project for two towers in Valencia with Ricardo Bofill, has commissioned Eduardo Souto de Moura – currently the subject of an extensive exhibition at the Casa da Arquitectura in Matosinhos – to carry out a major residential complex in Lisbon. Hejal and Souto de Moura are photographed with the model. 'Souto de Moura: Memory, Projects, Works’

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.