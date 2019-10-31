Tomohiro Hata, Loop Terrace House in Hyogo (Japan)
Photos: Toshiyuki Yano
This house in Hyogo (Japan) pursues two principal objectives which could well be seen as contradictory: on the one hand, to create an intimate abode on a barely 140-square-meter lot with neighbors in all four directions; on the other, to make the domestic spaces fluid, open, and close to nature. These opposed goals are reconciled by fragmenting the dwelling, arranging different volumes of varying height along the perimeter of the property, in such a way that the result, a highly visual building, closes up towards its neighbors but leaves a central void for a carefully planted inner garden, onto which all the areas of the home give out. The project draws inspiration from the very best of Japanese tradition, reinterpreting the scheme of the Katsura Imperial Villa to obtain the fluidity and spatial continuity desired. Hence, while the interior envelope abounds in engawas (terraces or thresholds) that create a rich feel of openness, the interior spaces are laid out in a clear-cut continuum and executed with a limited but elegant palette of materials.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.