Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Robert A.M. Stern, transformación del campus de la Harvard's Kennedy School

  
El estudio neoyorquino de Robert A.M. Stern fue el encargado de remodelar la Kennedy School of Government de la Universidad de Harvard en Cambridge (Massachusetts). Su intervención aporta claridad al campus mediante la inserción de tres construcciones que unen los cuatro edificios existentes de la escuela.

Los volúmenes añadidos presentan fachadas transparentes de vidrio que permiten el acceso de luz natural al interior y muestran su actividad, abriéndose a la calle y a un nuevo patio central ajardinado, alrededor del cual se organizan los elementos del programa. La transformación incluye una nueva entrada al campus, oficinas, espacios comunes y de reunión, un comedor, aulas, y una circulación interna continua entre los edificios.
