Thursday, November 07, 2019
PPAA + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Casa Tlalpuente en Ciudad de México

  
Obra de los estudios mexicanos Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados (PPAA) y Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, la vivienda es el resultado de establecer un diálogo con el privilegiado entorno de la zona forestal de Tlalpuente. Optimizando las vistas y sin necesidad de proteger la intimidad al no tener vecinos, la construcción de planta cuadrada cuenta con 350 metros cuadrados distribuidos en tres niveles, con un sótano protegido por muros de hormigón. Las plantas cuadradas están divididas en nueve piezas entre la que se abren terrazas, ventanas y tragaluces, que permiten las vistas y el acceso de luz natural.
