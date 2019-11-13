15/11/2019 Archstudio, Folding Courtyard in Beijing (China) Photos: Wang Ning

+ Zoom The project involved renovating a siheyuan – a historical Chinese type of residence – located in Beijing’s Dongcheng District. Originally there was a group of unconnected volumes under a flat roof, a rare feature in constructions of this kind, characterized by pitched roofs. All the work carried out on the preexisting complex, whether demolitions or additions, have sought to create a place that can be described as dynamic and flexible, able to accommodate many different functions (home, workplace, venue for gatherings of friends) under a single roof. The first job was creating four courtyards varying in scale and nature, forming around it a promenade architecturale of sorts that leads from ground level up to the flat roof, turned into a prolongation of the house’s interior. The domestic program is distributed, on the one hand, in five boxes of recycled brick which contain the more private rooms, including the bedrooms, the kitchen, and the bathrooms, and on the other hand in interstitual spaces that accommodate the communal zones, such as the living and dining rooms. Archstudio, Buddhist sanctuary in Tangshan (China) Archstudio, ‘Layering Courtyard’ in Beijing

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.