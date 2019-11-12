Zaha Hadid Architects, Ülemiste train terminal in Tallinn (Estonia)



A design drawn up by the British firm Zaha Hadid Architects – in collaboration with the Estonian practice Esplan – has been awarded first prize in the competition for Rail Baltic’s new terminal in Ülemiste, a subdistrict of the country’s capital. The station is the starting point of the Rail Baltic network that connects Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius to the European high-speed train system.



With a modular composition that allows construction in phases, the building is defined by a spatial geometry that pursues fluid circulation and smooth integration of bus, tram, and train lines intersecting at the terminus. The station is a bridge for the local community besides a transport hub adjacent to Tallin’s Lennart Meri International Airport. Zaha Hadid Architects, Daxing International Airport in Beijing Zaha Hadid Architects + Cox Architecture, airport in Sydney