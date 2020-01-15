(empty) Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 15/01/2020 Architect-US, the employment platform for architects in the United States



With the mission of improving the professional perspectives of young talents trapped by the crisis that struck the profession in the period 2008-2014, Architect-US was established by Patricia García, a graduate of the Madrid School of Architecture (UPM-ETSAM), during her 2016 stint at the firm HOK in New York. It now boasts a community of over 5,000 architects and engineers from 110 countries and a network of 200 American practices. OMA, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, SOM, Morphosis, and SHoP are some of the offices working within the program, and the locations include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, and Portland. Read write-ups by



From the very start Architect-US has had the support of institutions like the American Institute of Architects, the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, the Spanish Education Ministry's SEPIE Program, the Immigration and Emigration Ministry's Youth Program, and the Cultural Affairs department of the Spanish Embassy in Washington, D.C. It collaborates with several university entities in Spain (ETSAM, CEU, UE School of Architecture, UFV, ETSAB, etc.) and abroad (Architectural Association School of Architecture, Moscow Architectural Institute, Politecnico di Milano, Bartlett School, TU Delft, Chandigarh College of Architecture, ETH Zurich...).



More information:

More information: www.architect-us.com | training@architect-us.com | tel. +34 620 246 333