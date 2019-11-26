Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
MAD, Hutong Bubble 218 en Pekín

 
Con oficinas en Pekín, Los Ángeles, Nueva York y Roma, el estudio dirigido por Ma Yansong, MAD, ha finalizado la renovación de una casa de un antiguo hutong, con el objetivo de revitalizar este callejón tradicional de los barrios céntricos de la capital china, donde las viviendas están organizadas en torno a patios y los aseos suelen ser comunitarios.

Denominada Hutong Bubble 218, la intervención añade a la azotea del edificio residencial dos burbujas revestidas de acero pulido, la mayor de las cuales alcanza 8,3 metros de altura y encierra una escalera de caracol. Las piezas escultóricas reflejan el entorno, fundiendo lo nuevo con lo antiguo. Están diseñadas como espacios flexibles para meditar, albergar reuniones o tomar té.

Como parte del proyecto, MAD también ha renovado la fachada de la vivienda con ladrillos grises e insertando ventanas para maximizar el acceso de luz natural en el interior. El patio principal también ha sido restaurado, respetando su diseño original, con un revestimiento de madera.
