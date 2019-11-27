Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
27/11/2019

Dorte Mandrup, museo y plataforma de avistamiento de ballenas

  
A 300 kilómetros del círculo polar ártico se sitúa el pequeño pueblo de Andenes, en la isla noruega de Andøya, zona frecuentada por ballenas migratorias. Aquí se ubica el proyecto del estudio danés Dorte Mandrup, ganador del concurso internacional celebrado para levantar a orillas del mar la instalación desde la que observar ballenas, imponiéndose a otras firmas como Snøhetta, BIG y Reiulf Ramstad.

Fundiéndose en el paisaje, la construcción denominada La Ballena forma una suave colina rocosa. Bajo su cubierta de piedra, transitable y curva se abren grandes ventanas para disfrutar del entorno desde una sala interior libre de columnas que alberga espacios expositivos, oficinas, una cafetería y una tienda.

La apertura de La Ballena está prevista para 2022, en su diseño han colaborado, junto a Dorte Mandrup, Marianne Levinsen Landskab, JAC Studio, Thornton Tomasetti, AT Plan & Arkitektur, Nils Øien y Anders Kold.
