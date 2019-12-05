06/12/2019 Andrés Jaque, Run Run Run Restaurant in Madrid © José Hevia

© José Hevia

© ImagenSubliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia

© José Hevia

Conceived as an ‘urban technofarm,’ Run Run Run is a politically driven infrastructure that seeks to turn the street into a “playing and training field” and provoke human encounters in places and activities traditionally belonging to the realm of the domestic and individual. The ‘techno-farm’ idea is suggested by embedding a house of rural echoes into the very heart of a larger building, creating a kind of greenhouse-grotto hybrid grounded on the dialogue that is made to take place between the project’s two fundamental elements: the food garden and the kitchen. The former is a hanging garden where a good portion of the ingredients that go into the dishes prepared and served by the restaurant are planted and grown. The latter, for its part, is thought out in defiance of restaurant conventions, including the separation between cooking and eating areas. This is achieved through the overlapping of facilities, superposing showers, lockers, gardens, and dining zones in a way that results in a surprising single indoor ecosystem. Andrés Jaque: Ròmola restaurant in Madrid Andrés Jaque, Reggio School in Alcobendas (Madrid)

