Tuesday, December 03, 2019
03/12/2019

Burgos & Garrido, puente peatonal sobre el río Miño

 
La propuesta ‘Una línea sobre el Miño’, realizada por Burgos & Garrido Arquitectos junto a Bernabéu Ingenieros, resultó ganadora del concurso convocado para construir un puente colgante para peatones y ciclistas que une Goián‐Castelinho (Pontevedra) con Cerveira (distrito portugués de Viana do Castelo). El proyecto seleccionado se impuso al de los otros dos equipos finalistas representados, por un lado, por Álvaro Siza y Jorge Amorín Nunes y, por el otro, por Francisco Javier Zubía y Paula Teles.

Sin superar una pendiente del 5%, un trazado curvo en planta, que se adecua mejor a la llegada de la pasarela en ambas márgenes, respeta el gálibo de 6.44 m en las orillas y alcanza un máximo de 13 en un desarrollo de 300 m de longitud. De esta manera, la gran mayoría de los barcos de vela de los clubs náuticos de Tuy y A Guarda pueden cruzarlo.

El tipo estructural de puente colgante elegido permite un tablero esbelto de sólo 30 cm de canto en sus extremos y de 60 cm en la parte central. El tablero está suspendido del cable principal, dos elementos de 200 mm de diámetro, con dos tirantes de 30 mm de diámetro cada 12 m. Situadas fuera del cauce del río, las dos pilas tienen 39 m de altura, y se ocultan tras los grandes árboles existentes en ambas orillas. Tanto estribos, realizados en hormigón visto y adoquín de granito, como los mástiles se alejan de la orilla más de 10 m y más de 30 m respectivamente.

La programación en fases constructivas con un plazo total de 12 meses se plantea en función de diferentes factores: la ausencia de pilas en el cauce del río (de difícil ejecución en este caso debido a la profundidad del lecho del río), las buenas características geotécnicas del terreno (al existir en ambas márgenes un substrato rocoso de naturaleza granítica y elevada capacidad portante), la ligereza del tablero, el procedimiento previsto de avance simultáneo en voladizo desde las dos márgenes y por tratarse de una obra en seco (con excepción de las cimentaciones y los estribos).
