Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Snøhetta + Werk, centro marítimo en Esbjerg (Dinamarca)

  
La firma de Oslo Snøhetta y la de Copenhague Werk Arkitekter colaboraron en el proyecto ganador del concurso para levantar un centro comunitario a orillas del mar, en la ciudad danesa de Esbjerg, en el suroeste de la península de Jutlandia.

Denominado Lanternen, el edificio circular alberga varios clubes de deportes acuáticos, una zona de almacenamiento, instalaciones para los entrenamientos, un taller y espacios sociales. Como un faro, la construcción abierta presenta aperturas en su fachada, que dejan pasar la luz, y diferentes accesos para los visitantes.

El corazón del proyecto es una terraza elevada vinculada al primer piso, perforada con dos grandes vacíos que iluminan la planta baja donde se sitúa el taller y los almacenes.

La finalización del centro está prevista para 2021.
