Wednesday, December 04, 2019
05/12/2019

XVIII Premios Cerámica de ASCER

  
Se han anunciado los ganadores de la última edición de los Premios Cerámica de Arquitectura e Interiorismo, organizados por ASCER, la Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Azulejos y Pavimentos Cerámicos. La finalidad de estos galardones es difundir el uso de la cerámica española en obras de arquitectura e interiorismo. El jurado —compuesto por Jacob van Rijs (MVRDV), Inês Lobo (Inês Lobo arquitectura), David Lorente (H Arquitectes), Eugeni Bach (Anna & Eugeni Bach), Héctor Ruiz Velázquez (Ruiz Velázquez Architecture & Design Team), Tomoko Sakamoto (Spread editores) y Ramón Monfort (CTAC)— ha fallado la decimoctava edición de los premios. Los ganadores han sido: en la categoría de Arquitectura, el Instituto Sant Pau en Barcelona, de PICHarchitects/Pich-Aguilera & 2BMFG; en Interiorismo, la sala de espera en las dársenas de la estación de autobuses de Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz), de José María Sánchez García; y, por último, en Proyecto Fin de Carrera, ‘Memento Mori’, de Óscar Cruz García de la Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM).

Los premios cuentan con una dotación económica de 17.000 euros en las categorías de Arquitectura e Interiorismo, y 5.000 € en la categoría de PFC.
PICHarchitects/Pich-Aguilera & 2BMFG, Sant Pau Research Institute in Barcelona
