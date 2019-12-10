10/12/2019 Ayllón Paradela De Andrés, Centro de Interpretación de las Murallas Reales de Ceuta + Zoom La propuesta denominada Resiliente —diseñada por el estudio madrileño liderado por Javier Alejo Hernández Ayllón, Verónica Paradela Pernas y Javier de Andrés de Vicente— resultó ganadora del concurso público organizado por el Ministerio de Fomento para levantar el centro de interpretación ubicado en el Baluarte de la Bandera y en las bóvedas anexas de las Murallas Reales de Ceuta.



El proyecto combina tres estrategias: la restauración, la rehabilitación y la reconfiguración. En la superposición de las diferentes capas temporales se busca, en primer lugar, recuperar el volumen y la forma inicial de cada bóveda, eliminando los elementos innecesarios, mientras se restauran las piezas originales. En la rehabilitación, se rehacen los vacíos generados por las pérdidas de materiales originales, sustituyéndolos por otros contemporáneos y neutros. Por último, en la reconfiguración aparece una pieza de latón, lineal y suspendida que une las bóvedas para organizar los espacios expositivos, y desde donde se descuelgan paneles, vitrinas, iluminación… Al exterior, se genera una nueva plaza pública con palmeras. Burgos & Garrido + Ayllón Paradela De Andrés, San Esteban archaeological site

