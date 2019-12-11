11/12/2019 Snøhetta, Gran Teatro de Xingtai (China) La firma noruega Snøhetta ha ganado el concurso para diseñar un teatro en Xingtai, una de las ciudades más antiguas de China situada en la provincia de Hebei. La construcción se incluye dentro del desarrollo que incluye un parque, una gran plaza circular para eventos y el Museo de Ciencia y Tecnología, este último se levantará según el proyecto del estudio austriaco Coop Himmelb(l)au.



Los diferentes programas están conectados por el diseño integral propuesto por Snøhetta, denominado Grand Circle Promenade, el cual va más allá del teatro y está inspirado en el Tian Yuan Di Fang, un concepto básico en la tradición de la antigua geografía china, que concibe el cielo redondo, representado por elementos como la Luna y las estrellas, y la tierra cuadrada como terreno estable y firme. El diseño evoca también la tradición constructiva de pozos de la ciudad con un estanque, abrazado por una pasarela que gira sobre el teatro, alcanzando los 22.5 metros de altura, hasta llegar a su cubierta desde donde se pueden disfrutar de las vistas del nuevo conjunto. La fachada del teatro combina piezas cerámicas, rindiendo homenaje a la fabricación de porcelana en Xingtai, y columnas estructurales inclinadas. Snøhetta + Werk, maritime center in Esbjerg (Denmark)

