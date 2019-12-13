13/12/2019 LLLab, Hotel San Sa en Pekín (China) Photos: Fernando Guerra I FG+SG

Situado cerca de la sección de Mutianyu de la Gran Muralla en Beigou, dentro de los límites de la ciudad de Pekín, este hotel ha sido concebido como una pequeña aldea por la firma LLLab, dirigida por Hanxiao Liu, Luís Ricardo, David Correa y Taichi Kuma, y con oficinas en Shanghái, Stuttgart y Oporto.



Ubicado en el lugar anteriormente ocupado por una gasolinera, el conjunto con 1.600 metros cuadrados de superficie construida está materializado en ladrillo y pizarra. Siguiendo la tradición constructiva local, los edificios están dispuestos entre calles estrechas, con estructuras y acabados simples para mimetizarse con el entorno. MAD, Hutong Bubble 218 in Beijing

