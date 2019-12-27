03/01/2020 E2A, Taz Neubau Publishing House in Berlin Photos: Rory Gardiner

Rising on a site of urban importance, the building through its form and position mediates between the traditional Berlin of city blocks and the modern one of isolated blocks. The structure of the building, lacking an apparent hierarchy and achieving stability through the sum of all the elements, endeavors to be a symbol of the client company’s open and horizontal organigram. Designed to maximize performance with minimal material cost, the structure presents spans of up to 12.5 meters, frees the floors of pillars, and enables the interior space to be organized with a high degree of flexibility. The structure of prestressed beams of reinforced concrete rests on the structural envelope, an orderly lattice composed of horizontal, vertical, and diagonal elements of the same apparent section. E2A, Escherpark residential blocks in Zurich (Switzerland)

