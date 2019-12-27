Arquitectura Viva
Friday, December 27, 2019
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
03/01/2020

E2A, Taz Neubau Publishing House in Berlin

  
Rising on a site of urban importance, the building through its form and position mediates between the traditional Berlin of city blocks and the modern one of isolated blocks. The structure of the building, lacking an apparent hierarchy and achieving stability through the sum of all the elements, endeavors to be a symbol of the client company’s open and horizontal organigram. Designed to maximize performance with minimal material cost, the structure presents spans of up to 12.5 meters, frees the floors of pillars, and enables the interior space to be organized with a high degree of flexibility. The structure of prestressed beams of reinforced concrete rests on the structural envelope, an orderly lattice composed of horizontal, vertical, and diagonal elements of the same apparent section.
E2A, Escherpark residential blocks in Zurich (Switzerland)
AV Monografías 220 - VECTOR ARCHITECTS AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 219 - VALERIO OLGIATI Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 95 - ENSAMBLE STUDIO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS