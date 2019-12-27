Arquitectura Viva
Friday, December 27, 2019
Ensamble Studio, Ca'n Terra in Mahón (Menorca)

  
Ensamble Studio, the firm led by Antón García-Abril (1969) and Débora Mesa (1981), works across disciplines to explore the most innovative approaches, focusing on the processes rather than on the results. Their projects fuse reality and imagination, studying the origin of materials, the essence of elements, and the construction systems. In their work the structure outlines the space, frames the landscape, and organizes the program, expressing and defining the architecture.

The geometry of this site excavated in the bowels of the earth, an old quarry of marés stone in Menorca, is faithfully recorded using laser technology in a first phase of analysis, modifying its use to rescue it from abandonment.

In contrast to the sometimes imposing action of architecture on the milieu, Ca’n Terra proposes a journey to the interior of matter: after registering the solid structure with millimetric precision, it is analyzed and interpreted, creating a new space.
Ensamble Studio, Cyclopean House in Brookline (Massachusetts)
Ensamble Studio, Structures of Landscape in Montana (USA)
