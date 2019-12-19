Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, Casa Hofmann en Rocafort (Valencia)

  
En el municipio de Rocafort, situado en la comarca valenciana de la Huerta Norte, se encuentra esta vivienda definida por su cubierta en forma de T. Obra del estudio de Valencia dirigido por Fran Silvestre y Andrés Alfaro Hofmann, la casa ha recibido recientemente el German Design Award 2020 en la categoría Arquitectura, premio que otorga anualmente el Consejo de Diseño Alemán. El proyecto busca optimizar las vistas al entorno con una cubierta transitable que actúa como mirador. Con 350 metros cuadrados de superficie construida, la casa adapta sus dos niveles a la topografía inclinada del terreno con una planta semienterrada que alberga un salón, un baño, tres habitaciones y gimnasio.
