Studio Studio Studio - Edoardo Tresoldi, instalación Gharfa en Riad

Friday, December 20, 2019
El artista italiano Edoardo Tresoldi (Cambiago, 1987) es el fundador y el director creativo de Studio Studio Studio, un nuevo proyecto que busca combinar diferentes disciplinas para generar híbridos culturales. Recientemente se ha inaugurado su obra Gharfa la cual forma parte de Diriyah Oasis, un recinto temporal de ocio y entretenimiento situado en la capital saudí, diseñado por Designlab Experience. Gharfa es el resultado de la colaboración entre Edoardo Tresoldi y, sus compatriotas, el diseñador Alberonero, el músico Max Magaldi y el paisajista Matteo Foschi de Odd Garden Studio. Inspirada en las ruinas locales, la escultura a gran escala de Tresoldi, realizada con malla metálica, alcanza los 26 metros de altura, e incluye una videoinstalación que semeja el fuego y la vegetación seleccionada por Matteo Foschi. Alberonero diseñó una instalación a base de tela translúcida la cual simboliza un viaje al vacío. La narración sonora de Max Magaldi está formada por segmentos musicales independientes pero interconectados, que solo pueden escucharse en conjunto desde el centro de la estructura. 
Alberonero, 86x73 in Mazaro del Vallo (Italy)
Edoardo Tresoldi, ‘Simbiosi’ en Borgo Valsugana (Italia)
