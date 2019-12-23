23/12/2019 vaumm, renovación del edificio portaviones en San Sebastián Photos: Pedro Pegenaute

1962

1986

La firma vasca vaumm ha sido la encargada de remodelar el pabellón construido en 1943 por Luis Tolosa en el puerto de la capital guipuzcoana, donde se almacenaban cajas de madera utilizadas por la flota pesquera. En su cubierta en voladizo se reparaban, limpiaban y secaban las redes de pesca y, por ella, el edificio se conoce popularmente como ‘el portaviones’.



La intervención busca recuperar la estructura original, transformada en la década de 1980, para albergar nuevos usos. De esta manera, se eliminan los elementos que desdibujaban el proyecto inicial y se colocan una serie de volúmenes que evocan las cajas de madera que allí se apilaban. Además de zonas de almacenaje para la actividad pesquera, se incorporan espacios para los servicios náuticos de Euskadi Kirol Portuak y para la Organización de Productores de Pesca de Bajura (Opegi).



Realizados junto a la compañía Cerámicas Cumella, los nuevos cerramientos cerámicos están compuestos por piezas de 18 x 40 cm, con relieves y hasta seis variaciones de tonos de blanco, combinando acabados en mate y brillo. Este material fue ampliamente usado en las fachadas de las casas de pescadores por su resistencia y dureza. Por otro lado, el color blanco evoca al cercano Real Club Náutico, situado a unos 100 metros de distancia. La fachada funciona como elemento independiente de la cubierta y de la estructura originales. En los espacios interiores donde se requiere mayor acceso de iluminación y privacidad se incorporan celosías verticales. GAZ Arkitektoak, Musikene in San Sebastian

