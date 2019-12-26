26/12/2019 Architecture Club, taller de Monika Sosnowska en Varsovia (Polonia) Photos: Hélène Binet

Photo: Architecture Club

Este taller para la escultura polaca Monika Sosnowska es el primer proyecto construido por la firma suiza Architecture Club, fundada en 2017 por Karolina Slawecka (Varsovia, 1980) y Pawel Krzeminski (Varsovia, 1981), después de trabajar para los estudios de Peter Zumthor y Herzog & de Meuron, respectivamente.



Dos volúmenes conforman el taller, levantado junto a la casa de la artista en la capital polaca. El más pequeño, de madera, está dedicado al almacenamiento. El de mayor tamaño, que combina hormigón y vidrio, alcanza 5,6 metros de altura en una huella de 12 x 12 m. Su diseño parte del concepto de generar un gran espacio flexible para la experimentación sin distracciones. Sus dos frentes vidriados permiten el paso de la luz natural: el sur, translúcido, difumina la actividad exterior de la calle mientras aporta intimidad; y el norte, trasparente, muestra con claridad el jardín. El mobiliario de madera conforma un núcleo donde se aloja un pequeño aseo y una cocina. Recorriendo paralelamente la fachada norte, se encuentra una mesa de trabajo de madera de roble de 6 metros de largo. En el sur, un banco corrido de terrazo de 12 metros de largo nivela el taller hasta la calle. Todos los elementos del edificio están hechos a mano, para la realización de muchos de ellos se ha contado con la participación de los artesanos que habitualmente trabajan en las obras de Sosnowska. BBGK Architekci, Katyn Museum in Warsaw JRK72, SGGW Arboretum pavilion in Rogów (Poland)

