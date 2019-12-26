(empty) Thursday, December 26, 2019 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 27/12/2019 ‘Estrategias y efectos de escala’, by Luis Suárez Mansilla



Luis Suárez Mansilla

Estrategias y efectos de escala

Fundación Arquia, Madrid, 2019

282 pages



Arquitectura Viva 219 The author tackles an essential theme of architecture: scale. For this he centers on modernity, in so far as it has the potential to reactivate two ideas abandoned by canonical modernity: monument and context. The result is an analytical work that dissects the scalar strategies used in 1950s and 1960s American buildings, from the Lever House to the Becton Center through the Albricht-Knox Art Gallery and the Begrisch Lecture Hall, all the while using Venturian-style pairs of complementary concepts: disengagement/singularity, confrontation/character, juxtaposition/balance, correspondence/amplification... Very thought-provoking period shots accompany the text.