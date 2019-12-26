‘Estrategias y efectos de escala’, by Luis Suárez Mansilla

The author tackles an essential theme of architecture: scale. For this he centers on modernity, in so far as it has the potential to reactivate two ideas abandoned by canonical modernity: monument and context. The result is an analytical work that dissects the scalar strategies used in 1950s and 1960s American buildings, from the Lever House to the Becton Center through the Albricht-Knox Art Gallery and the Begrisch Lecture Hall, all the while using Venturian-style pairs of complementary concepts: disengagement/singularity, confrontation/character, juxtaposition/balance, correspondence/amplification... Very thought-provoking period shots accompany the text.
Luis Suárez Mansilla
Estrategias y efectos de escala
Fundación Arquia, Madrid, 2019
282 pages
Arquitectura Viva 219