27/12/2019 Vector Architects, Suochengli Neighborhood Library in Yantai (China) Photos: Su Shengliang

Inserted into a typical Chinese courtyard-block, the library is located at the northwest corner of the historical district of Yantai, a port city in northern China. The enclave appeared cluttered or messy, with structures added by residents over the years, but these superpositions were valuable, being precious traces of time. Bringing contemporary life into a traditional courtyard without eliminating memory hence became the focus of a project whose theme, ultimately, was dialogue between old and new, between past and present.



With this in mind, a systematic reorganization of the complex was carried out, restoring walls, doors, windows, beams, slabs, and other elements wherever necessary. At the same time, the project reinforced the cloister arrangement, reframing the courtyard into several smaller sections, including a multifunctional space at the center, with vegetation, that opens out to the adjacent alley, a neighborly gesture inviting the public to use the premises. The courtyard connects the different parts of the program – entrance, reading space, café, gallery, restrooms, spaces for open-air activities – and also provides shelter during bad weather. Vector Architects: Ex Oriente Lux Luis Fernández-Galiano

