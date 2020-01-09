Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, January 09, 2020
Foster + Partners, sede de Alibaba en Shanghái (China)

 
La firma de Norman Foster ha resultado ganadora del concurso para diseñar la nueva sede del gigante chino del comercio electrónico Alibaba, situada en la zona de Xuhui Riverside de Shanghái, con vistas al río Huangpu y al distrito de negocios de Pudong.

Diseñado de adentro hacia afuera, el edificio reticular y transparente se forma alrededor de un espacio público central abierto, que invita a los transeúntes a entrar y donde confluyen los principales accesos.

Enfatizando la importancia de la comunicación y de la comunidad de trabajo, mientras se genera una imagen representativa de la posición de Alibaba, el diseño utiliza un algoritmo que combina aspectos como las condiciones ambientales, la optimización de las vistas y la adaptación a las necesidades funcionales. La construcción modular utilizará la producción fuera del sitio para controlar su calidad, reducir los desperdicios y minimizar las operaciones en el lugar donde se levantará.
Luis Fernández-Galiano
