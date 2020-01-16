Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Miró Rivera Architects, complejo Citica en Monterrey (México)

  
Obra de la firma tejana liderada por el español Juan Miró y el puertorriqueño Miguel Rivera, realizada junto al estudio mexicano Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura, esta construcción de uso mixto con viviendas, oficinas y locales comerciales se eleva hasta los 95 metros de altura en una parcela situada en el centro de Monterrey.

Una pantalla compuesta por tubos de aluminio huecos, cortados en diferentes longitudes, sirve de elemento arquitectónico unificador que permite la entrada de luz natural, protege al garaje de seis alturas y da sombra a los espacios comerciales ubicados en los dos niveles inferiores a lo largo de un paseo peatonal. Una escalera de hormigón forma una transición abierta y acogedora desde una plaza pública sombreada —que ocupa la esquina más prominente del desarrollo— a las tiendas y oficinas.

Elevándose por encima de la base comercial, dos volúmenes rectangulares contienen ocho niveles destinados a oficina y nueve pisos de viviendas, que incluyen una terraza en la azotea y una piscina.

Las celosías de las fachadas este y oeste proporcionan un componente visual unificador que enfatizan la verticalidad de la torre, protegen del sol y aportan intimidad. Los frentes orientados al norte y al sur permiten el acceso de luz natural a los apartamentos y espacios de trabajo, optimizando las vistas a la ciudad y los picos de la Sierra Madre Oriental.
