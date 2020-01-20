Arquitectura Viva
Monday, January 20, 2020
20/01/2020

García-Germán Arquitectos, Casa en Ánaz (Cantabria)

  
En la localidad de Ánaz, perteneciente al municipio cántabro de Medio Cudeyo, se sitúa esta vivienda levantada en un enclave rural próximo al Palacio de Torreánaz. Reinterpretando las casonas montañesas, el volumen compacto con cubierta a dos aguas está ligeramente elevado, para protegerlo de las escorrentías y adaptarse a la inclinación del terreno. Una construcción porticada, de menor tamaño, completa el conjunto.

Combinando técnicas industriales y tradicionales, la casa presenta bandas de hormigón visto, superficies blancas de mortero artesanal y, en la cubierta y la fachada oeste, paneles de zinc de color negro que ofrecen una óptima impermeabilización, protegiendo a la vivienda en la dirección predominante de las tormentas en otoño e invierno. En los frentes norte y sur se abren amplios huecos con jambas y dinteles de piedra arenisca local.
