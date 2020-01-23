(empty) Sunday, January 26, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 23/01/2020 Kengo Kuma, The Darling Exchange in Sydney

+ Zoom Photos: Martin Mischkulnig Surrounded by high-rises and residential blocks with shops in the lower podium, the project is conceived as a hub centralizing the circulations in the busy area of Darling Harbor, in Sydney. The cylindrical form addresses the need to create an urban landmark that is recognizable from multiple directions, and that promotes interaction with active street life in the neighborhood through a program of public uses including a kindergarten, a library, a market, and a restaurant.



The ground level is an extension of the street, accessible from the whole perimeter through its glass facade. The building is wrapped with wood strips that coil around it like a ball of wool, and that stretch out along the plaza to create an ombrière that shelters the path of access. The intermediate floor plates shift to express the active and diverse nature of the building, creating outdoor terraces. From inside the building the facade is perceived as an organic screen that filters natural light and provides a warm texture evocative of a bird’s nest. The way the timber strips are placed and held has been carefully studied so that they seem to float in the air. Pixelated Craftsmanship Luis Fernández-Galiano AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.