31/01/2020 TEd’A arquitectes, Single-Family House in Majorca

+ Zoom Photos: Luis Díaz Adapted to the site’s topography and diluted in the landscape thanks to the green roof of native species, the house presents a solid perimeter executed with cyclopean concrete.



The house is based on Majorcan building tradition and organized around a central courtyard – from the impluvium lineage – that serves as both an environmental filter and a connector.



Instead of trying to be an immaculate volume, the house seeks to absorb the patina of time and thus uses rough, textured materials, such as the ceramic skin of the central court and the cyclopean concrete of the facade. TEd’A arquitectes, school in Orsonnens (Switzerland)

