Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Ayllón Paradela De Andrés, casa sobre un patio en Madrid

  
En el número 21 de la calle Méntrida, en el madrileño barrio de Hortaleza, se sitúa esta vivienda unifamiliar, obra del estudio local liderado por Javier Alejo Hernández Ayllón, Verónica Paradela Pernas y Javier de Andrés de Vicente. La casa entre medianeras está concebida como un contenedor flexible de espacios superpuestos que se adaptan a las necesidades y a las variaciones de usos.

La vivienda excavada en el terreno está eleva a su vez sobre el mismo, permitiendo liberar la planta baja. Las alturas superiores contienen una gran zona de estar polivalente y los dormitorios, mientras el nivel bajo rasante alberga un espacio multifuncional de trabajo vinculado a un amplio patio. De esta manera, en la parcela de poco más de 220 metros cuadrados se levanta una casa de 250 metros cuadrados con espacios exteriores que ocupan otros 250 metros cuadrados.

Utilizando los materiales predominantes en su entorno para integrarse mejor en él, la construcción presenta un muro perimetral de ladrillo visto en la planta baja que sirve de apoyo a la casa. En los niveles superiores el ladrillo visto se emplea en los testeros medianeros como material estructural para sujetar las losas postesadas de hormigón armado que liberan las plantas. En los frentes longitudinales el muro de ladrillo se desdobla al carecer de carácter estructural, dando como resultado una fachada estratificada con carpinterías correderas de madera de alerce que definen los huecos. El consumo energético de la vivienda se reduce gracias a la gran inercia térmica del conjunto, la ventilación natural, la protección solar regulable y el suelo radiante-refrescante con producción de energía aerotérmica.
