29/01/2020 Vázquez Consuegra, Parque Magallanes en Sevilla © Pablo F. Díaz-Fierros

© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

© Pablo F. Díaz-Fierros

© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

© Pablo F. Díaz-Fierros

© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

Obra del estudio sevillano de Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra, la intervención se sitúa en la isla de la Cartuja de la capital andaluza, en la margen derecha del río Guadalquivir. Con una superficie construida aproximada de 40.000 metros cuadrados, el terreno conformaba la Puerta de Triana, el acceso sur al recinto de la exposición universal celebrada en 1992 abandonado a su término.



Eliminando los elementos preexistentes sin valor constructivo, el proyecto dibuja elipses tapizadas con vegetación que se adaptan a la topografía y establecen recorridos. Los perímetros de las elipses están diseñados con zanjas que albergan un sistema de dobles celdas de drenaje para así canalizar el agua de lluvia. Además, los pavimentos de hormigón poroso permiten la infiltración del agua al subsuelo.



Siguiendo la margen del río, un paseo recorre longitudinalmente el parque, facilita el acceso al nuevo centro deportivo de remo que complementa la actuación, y permite la conexión entre el paseo de la O en Triana y los jardines que se localizan río arriba. El parque entrelaza espacios diversos, de sol y sombra, de encuentro y de sosiego. Con 300 metros de largo y 15 de ancho, una gran pérgola metálica, galvanizada y completamente atornillada, permite trepar a las plantas y actúa como barrera al tráfico del Camino de los Descubrimientos. Vázquez Consuegra, restructuring of Genéve-Cornavin train station Vázquez Consuegra, Casa A11 in Seville

