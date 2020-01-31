(empty) Friday, January 31, 2020 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 31/01/2020 Madrid Design Festival 2020: ‘Nature Morte Vivante’, de Patricia Urquiola Fotos: Cecilia Rodríguez

En el marco de la tercera edición del Madrid Design Festival, que tendrá lugar del 1 al 29 de febrero, la muestra dedicada a la obra de la arquitecta, diseñadora y directora creativa de Cassina Patricia Urquiola se puede visitar en el Ferrán Gómez-Centro Cultural de la Villa.



Para reivindicar el valor del diseño, el festival que cuenta con la participación de más de 400 profesionales y 300 actividades —69 exposiciones, 11 instalaciones y conferencias— comienza con la muestra 'Nature Morte Vivante', comisariada por Ana Domínguez Siemens. El recorrido expositivo presenta mobiliario, alfombras, lámparas, objetos decorativos, tejidos y cerámicas, entre otros. Se organiza en cinco secciones —Cosas transparentes, Viajes empáticos, Resistencias, ¿Gender? ¿What gender? y Contaminaciones— en las que la utilización de diferentes materiales y técnicas se combina con su preocupación por la sostenibilidad reciclando elementos.