Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
05/02/2020

Cevisama, Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 3

  
Architecture is ideas and forms, but both crystallize through matter. While a building is prefigured in the immaterial geometries of the design, it takes shape in the physical world by means of materials and techniques. The intricate interplay of intentions, demands, constructions, and environments is the subject of a seminar that tackles the materialization of the architectural project through six case studies: six recent built works and a major scheme by contemporary practitioners, who explain them from the angle of the complexity of their contexts and that of the aim of executing them.

The first of the sessions began with Antón García-Abril of Ensamble Studio presenting C’An Terra, a rare, lyrical intervention in an old quarry of Menorca, to continue with Benedetta Tagliabue of EMBT explaining the Kálida Sant Pau Center in Barcelona, the first-ever Maggie’s Centre for cancer patients to go up in Spain, and wrap up with Bjarke Ingels, head of the influential Danish firm BIG, showing his Noma restaurant in Copenhagen.

The second session brought to Valencia the studio Barozzi/Veiga, with the partners talking about their latest major international work, the Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts in Lausanne; Belinda Tato of Ecosistema Urbano, who discussed Open Shore, an extensive coastal redevelopment operation near Miami; the Pritzker Prize holder Thom Mayne, who spoke in detail about the headquarters for Giant Interactive Group in Shanghai; and, closing the forum, RCR Arquitectes, Pritzker laureates too, leading the audience on a revisiting of one of the firm’s most important works, the Soulages Museum in Rodez.

Some participants of previous cycles of ‘Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture’ were in attendance, among them Francisco Mangado, Emilio Tuñón, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Joan Roig (Batlle i Roig), Rafael de La-Hoz, Rafael Moneo, Enrique Sobejano (Nieto Sobejano), Carme Pinós, Jacques Herzog (Herzog & de Meuron), Josep Ricart (Harquitectes), Ángela García de Paredes (Paredes Pedrosa), and Dominique Perrault.
Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture
Cevisama. Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 2
AV Monografías 221 - DS+R AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 220 - TED’A ARQUITECTES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 96 - MECANOO AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS