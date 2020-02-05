|
05/02/2020
Cevisama, Architecture and Design Forum: Material Architecture 3
|
Antón García-Abril
C’an Terra in Menorca
© Massimo Loia
Benedetta Tagliabue
© Enrico Basili
Centro Kálida Sant Pau de Barcelona
Bjarke Ingels
© Miguel Fernández-Galiano
Restaurante Noma de Copenhague
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
Barozzi/Veiga
Museo cantonal de Bellas Artes de Lausana
© Simon Menges
Belinda Tato
Remodelación litoral Open Shore en en West Palm Beach (Florida)
Thom Mayne
© Michael Powers
Sede de Giant Interactive Group en Shanghái
RCR Arquitectes
© K. Fujii
Museo Soulages en Rodez (Francia)
© Pep Sau
Antón García-Abril
© Cevisama
Benedetta Tagliabue
© Cevisama
Bjarke Ingels
© Cevisama
Fabrizio Barozzi
Belinda Tato
Luis Fernández-Galiano y Thom Mayne
Carme Pigem
© Cevisama
|
|
|
|
|
AV Monographs
|
|
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
|
|
Arquitectura Viva
|
|
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
|
|
AV Proyectos
|
|
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;