Andrea Frapolli, Casa Marzi in Prosito (Italy)

Fotos: Alessandro Malpetti



Located in a rugged terrain, the residence came about from combining three preexisting elements – the actual house, the stable, and the walls – with a new piece of contemporary cut. Despite the poor state of conservation of the old constructions, the architect and the proprietor together opted for a restoration and expansion strategy that would revolve around two decisions. The first was to execute the addition in such a way that the entire dwelling would come under a single roof. The second involved making coherent use of one same material, reinforced concrete, consolidating the original walls structurally – in some cases making them as much as a meter thick – while generating a dialogue between old and new by means of the analogous textures of stone and cement. Dellekamp Arquitectos, House in San José del Cabo (Mexico) Mecanoo, villa in Vught (Netherlands)