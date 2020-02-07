Arquitectura Viva
Friday, February 07, 2020
07/02/2020

Grafton Architects, edificio para la Universidad de Kingston en Londres

  
Denominada Town House, esta construcción educativa ha sido proyectada por la firma de Dublín liderada por Yvonne Farrell y Shelley McNamara, ganadoras de la Medalla de Oro del RIBA 2020.

Actuando como puerta de entrada de la Universidad y de la localidad londinense de Kingston upon Thames, los volúmenes entrelazados están envueltos por columnatas de piedra que recorren sus seis plantas en un juego de diferentes alturas. La fachada interior está revestida con ladrillos y presenta ventanas de suelo a techo. El edificio se completa con terrazas en los en niveles superiores que fomentan la circulación externa, mientras ofrecen vistas de la ciudad y del río Támesis.

Para facilitar la interacción, el diseño abierto busca conectar visualmente los espacios interiores. La construcción contiene la biblioteca principal y el archivo de la Universidad, salas de danza, un teatro, espacios de aprendizaje adaptables y dos cafés.
