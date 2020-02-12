Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Fundación Mies van der Rohe: Big Bang Building Light! de Mario Pasqualotto

  
‘Big Bang Building Light!’, la intervención artística realizada por Mario Pasqualotto que redibuja con trazos de luz el Pabellón Mies van der Rohe de Barcelona, se podrá visitar gratuitamente de 18:30 a 20:00, hasta el 16 de febrero, excepto el día 13 de febrero.

Nacido en 1953, el artista barcelonés Mario Pasqualotto busca destacar los principales elementos arquitectónicos del pabellón a través de líneas y puntos de luz. Las proyecciones de luces y colores dialogan con la construcción mediante la alternancia de secuencias y silencios lumínicos, configurando diferentes ambientes.

El programa de intervenciones artísticas comenzó en 1999 con Jeff Wall, en el que han participado Enric Miralles, Dennis Adams, Antoni Muntadas, Iñaki Bonillas, SANAA Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa, Ai Weiwei, Andrés Jaque y Anna & Eugeni Bach, entre otros.
